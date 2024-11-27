Helping train guide and service dogs for disabled

Monthly Goal:
USD $500
Total Raised:
USD $100
Raised this month:
USD $0
Help a disabled child get a service dog to help become more independent, the dogs provide so much more than just picking up things, some alert to infections before a nurse finds it, provide true love to them, helps them transfer from wheelchair to bed, another chair or floor. The non profit started 24 years ago, now they also help veterans. Please help the helpers
Thank for GAP for the invaluable gift of pure love and protection our dog provides for our disabled child. We are forever grateful.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.