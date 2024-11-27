Campaign Image

Helping train guide and service dogs for disabled

Monthly Goal:

 USD $500

Total Raised:

 USD $100

Raised this month:

 USD $0

Campaign created by Michael Dalton

Helping train guide and service dogs for disabled

Help a disabled child get a service dog to help become more independent, the dogs provide so much more than just picking up things, some alert to infections before a nurse finds it, provide true love to them, helps them transfer from wheelchair to bed, another chair or floor. The non profit started 24 years ago, now they also help veterans. Please help the helpers

Recent Donations
Show:
Nichole Miller Ford
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank for GAP for the invaluable gift of pure love and protection our dog provides for our disabled child. We are forever grateful.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo