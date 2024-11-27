Fire damage repair

Goal:
USD $2,500
Raised:
USD $1,150
Campaign funds will be received by Ryan Thornton
Recently my son and his grandmother had their house burned down down. They were living in the house while he was in college. Thankfully they are alive. He was out of town and she escaped. But sadly they lost all their possessions. So we are hoping to help get them some clothes to pay for what they lost and so they won’t be walking around in the same clothes everyday until they get new ones.
Sorry for the loss of your home. May these funds be multiplied. Sending love and prayer.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.