Fire damage repair

Recently my son and his grandmother had their house burned down down. They were living in the house while he was in college. Thankfully they are alive. He was out of town and she escaped. But sadly they lost all their possessions. So we are hoping to help get them some clothes to pay for what they lost and so they won’t be walking around in the same clothes everyday until they get new ones. 

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Thomas Garza
$ 270.00 USD
1 month ago

Sorry for the loss of your home. May these funds be multiplied. Sending love and prayer.

Toone family
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 6.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 24.00 USD
1 month ago

Martha Lawhon
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Stephanie Austin
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

