Supporting the Braymore Family

Goal:
CAD $10,000
Raised:
CAD $14,127
Campaign funds will be received by Heather Braymore
As many of you many now know, my brother in law, Geoffrey Braymore is in the fight of his life against Leukemia. I started this fundraiser in the hopes of easing Geoff and Heather's financial burden while staying in the hospital to beat this illness. Anything you can contribute will be greatly appreciated. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!
Praying! Trusting Jesus! We Love You's,
We are praying for your speedy recovery and strength during this time!
Praying for you both!
We know WHO has the final sat
We are praying for you both!
Praying for you both! Love you!
Sorry to hear this, my prayers and thoughts are with you both!
Praying for you!
We love you Geoff!
Love you Geoff. We are praying for you.
We love you guys and prayin for ya!
Praying for your guys. Love you!
Praying for you!
