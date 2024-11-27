Happy Valentines Day Britain Event

Goal:
GBP £5,000
Raised:
GBP £105
Campaign funds will be received by Daniel Morgan
Happy Valentines Day Britain is an opportunity to celebrate our love and appreciation for Britain and her culture.
We are organising this event with speakers from across the country, live music & live singers to join us in this celebration. We want to do this properly, this fundraiser will help towards stage hire, insurance costs toilet facilities and so on.
We hope you can join us on February 15th 2025 from 12pm
Joanna
Keep up the good work
Important we keep spreading the love ❤️ Really looking forward to it 😊
You give a little love and it all comes back to you! You know you’re gonna be remembered for things that you say and do! Good luck everyone! See you there!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.