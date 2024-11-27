Campaign Image

Happy Valentines Day Britain Event

Goal:

 GBP £5,000

Raised:

 GBP £105

Campaign created by Daniel Morgan

Campaign funds will be received by Daniel Morgan

Happy Valentines Day Britain Event

Happy Valentines Day Britain is an opportunity to celebrate our love and appreciation for Britain and her culture. 

We are organising this event with speakers from across the country, live music & live singers to join us in this celebration. We want to do this properly, this fundraiser will help towards stage hire, insurance costs toilet facilities and so on. 

We hope you can join us on February 15th 2025 from 12pm

Recent Donations
Show:
Jane Footman-Howells
£ 10.00 GBP
36 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 10.00 GBP
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 15.00 GBP
8 days ago

Joanna

Heath Fairbairn
£ 10.00 GBP
17 days ago

Keep up the good work

Anonymous Giver
£ 20.00 GBP
17 days ago

Leah
£ 20.00 GBP
1 month ago

Important we keep spreading the love ❤️ Really looking forward to it 😊

Amy Munro
£ 20.00 GBP
1 month ago

You give a little love and it all comes back to you! You know you’re gonna be remembered for things that you say and do! Good luck everyone! See you there!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo