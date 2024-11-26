Rebuilding Lives After Helene

In the wake of the devastation caused by Helene, countless families are left without shelter, hope, and a sense of stability. Together, we have the power to change that. Our mass-scale tiny home project is not just about rebuilding houses; it’s about restoring lives, creating community, and bringing families home for the holidays.





The Vision:





Our mission is to construct affordable, high-quality, and sustainable tiny homes to provide a safe haven for those affected. These homes are thoughtfully designed to be:





Affordable: Costing between $40,000* (using existing city utilities) to $48,000* (off-grid kit with a pre-existing well).





Efficient: Fully constructed locally, shipped to the site, and assembled within 4 weeks on a poured concrete pad.





Comfortable: Each unit features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, ensuring a practical and livable space for families.





We are calling on local churches, outreach projects, and compassionate individuals to adopt families in need and pledge funds toward their new home. By sponsoring a build, you will directly impact a family’s journey toward recovery and stability.





Why Tiny Homes?





Tiny homes offer a cost-effective and rapid solution for post-disaster recovery. They provide:





Immediate shelter and security for displaced families.





Durable construction to withstand future challenges.





A pathway to rebuilding community connections.





How to help?





Sponsor a Home: With a pledge of $40,000 to $48,000, you can fund the construction of a home for a family in need.





Partner with Us: Collaborate with our team to identify families, provide resources, or assist with logistics.





Spread the Word: Share this vision with your community to amplify the impact.





This holiday season, let’s offer the gift of shelter, warmth, and hope. Together, we can create a brighter future for those affected by Helene. Join us in making this vision a reality. Contact us today to learn more about adopting a family and pledging your support.





Let’s transform lives and rebuild communities—one tiny home at a time. Your generosity and compassion can make it possible.













*all prices quoted without land