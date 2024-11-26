My First Mission Trip

Hi Fam!

I’m so excited to share that I’ll be going on my very first mission trip to the Dominican Republic from February 12-19, 2025, with The Heart Church of Colorado Springs!

This trip is an incredible opportunity to serve and support communities in need, and I would be so grateful for your help in making it possible.

Every contribution, big or small, will make a meaningful difference. Thank you so much for considering supporting me on this journey!