My First Mission Trip

Hi Fam! 

I’m so excited to share that I’ll be going on my very first mission trip to the Dominican Republic from February 12-19, 2025, with The Heart Church of Colorado Springs!

This trip is an incredible opportunity to serve and support communities in need, and I would be so grateful for your help in making it possible. 

Every contribution, big or small, will make a meaningful difference. Thank you so much for considering supporting me on this journey! 

Recent Donations
Show:
Armando
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Desi and Vlad Skobarev
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

So proud of you Val! Go spread the goodness of GOD and shine bright as you were born to be a beautiful star.

Heather
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Excited for you to go shine your incredibly bright and beautiful light internationally!

Sarah Twigg
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Praying for you! Excited for this opportunity.

Scott and Rachel
$ 150.00 USD
13 days ago

So excited to see how God uses you on this trip! Praying for you and love you!

Marlene San Fiel
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Amo tu voluntad de ayudar a los más necesitados

Testing
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

