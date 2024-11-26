My First Mission Trip

Raised:
USD $900
Hi Fam!
I’m so excited to share that I’ll be going on my very first mission trip to the Dominican Republic from February 12-19, 2025, with The Heart Church of Colorado Springs!
This trip is an incredible opportunity to serve and support communities in need, and I would be so grateful for your help in making it possible.
Every contribution, big or small, will make a meaningful difference. Thank you so much for considering supporting me on this journey!
So proud of you Val! Go spread the goodness of GOD and shine bright as you were born to be a beautiful star.
Excited for you to go shine your incredibly bright and beautiful light internationally!
Praying for you! Excited for this opportunity.
So excited to see how God uses you on this trip! Praying for you and love you!
Amo tu voluntad de ayudar a los más necesitados
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.