Monica and Gary Patience

 USD $20,000

 USD $1,195

Campaign created by Flor Patience

Campaign funds will be received by Bri Patience

My mother in law Monica Patience was recently diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.  Her family found out on October 31, 2024. Everything has moved so quickly and now she is in hospice care. We are trying to raise funds for medical bill and other expensive my father in law Gary Patience will incur. 
Sis N Bro Mike and Lori
$ 250.00 USD
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
22 days ago

Lisa Abbott
$ 50.00 USD
23 days ago

Praise God! Monica is with Jesus! You will be in my prayers Gary!

Nina Douglas Phaup
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you, sweet Monica! You are the dearest person I know… loving and kind. Praying for God’s strength and comfort for you and your family. Love always, Nina

Dennis and Sandy
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying and sending love to your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

May the Lord God comfort you, and bring you comfort and understanding during this trial. Let it draw you closer to Him.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Elliott Urbanski
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Andrea Juarez
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Punches-Mickelson
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Update #1

December 1st, 2024

My mother in law has been awake off and on. She's smiling at jokes and stories. She did get restless and a little agitated for a little bit, saying over and over, "I hate it when he waits." wondering if she was talking about waiting for Jesus. She's awake again now and speaking a bit. Some of it makes sense and some doesn't.

