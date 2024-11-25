Campaign Image

Animal Rescue Support

Monthly Goal:

 USD $3,000

Total Raised:

 USD $100

Raised this month:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Dawn Dezendorf

Campaign funds will be received by Dawn Dezendorf

Animal Rescue Support

I run a self funded animal rescue in the Panhandle of FL.  I recently had 20 cats rescued from a house of horrors dumped on me.  They all need spaying/neutering/vetting.  We house over 60 rescued critters - horses & mini pigs rescued from slaughter - cats & dogs rescued from euthanasia & assorted chickens, turkeys, peacocks, etc.  We need help to take care of all these critters!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo