Animal Rescue Support

I run a self funded animal rescue in the Panhandle of FL. I recently had 20 cats rescued from a house of horrors dumped on me. They all need spaying/neutering/vetting. We house over 60 rescued critters - horses & mini pigs rescued from slaughter - cats & dogs rescued from euthanasia & assorted chickens, turkeys, peacocks, etc. We need help to take care of all these critters!