Animal Rescue Support

Monthly Goal:
USD $3,000
Total Raised:
USD $100
Raised this month:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Dawn Dezendorf
I run a self funded animal rescue in the Panhandle of FL. I recently had 20 cats rescued from a house of horrors dumped on me. They all need spaying/neutering/vetting. We house over 60 rescued critters - horses & mini pigs rescued from slaughter - cats & dogs rescued from euthanasia & assorted chickens, turkeys, peacocks, etc. We need help to take care of all these critters!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.