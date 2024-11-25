Supporting CWS VFD Christmas for Kids

Goal:
USD $200
Raised:
USD $405
Each year CWS VFD has "Christmas for Kids" to let kids 18 and under come to Santa's Toy Shop and pick out presents, see Santa, and enjoy cookies and Hot Chocolate. Your donation will help us buy toys for approximately 200 children.
God bless the children!
Hoping the children have a Merry Christmas! Appreciate you Al so much
Thank you for all you do for the kids!!!
