Campaign Image

Help Support Miron and Katya

Goal:

 USD $60,000

Raised:

 USD $2,685

Campaign created by Olga Kosovan

Campaign funds will be received by Katerina Kosovan

Help Support Miron and Katya

A year ago Miron was involved in a car accident, the result of which someone from the other car died. After a long legal process, Miron just got sentenced to 18 months in prison. This is simply a way for those who were wanting and asking to help out their family during this difficult time.


We know God is in control and we are trusting everything to him.


Thank you all so much for your prayer and support. It truly means so much.


Recent Donations
Show:
Matthew Phillips
$ 10.00 USD
14 days ago

The Storms
$ 700.00 USD
20 days ago

We are praying for you all!

Phillips
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 450.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you guys! And we are here for you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Matthew Phillips
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Nunez family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo