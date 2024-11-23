Campaign Image

Funeral expenses for Corey Quisenberry

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $325

Campaign created by Carla Butler

Campaign funds will be received by Carla Butler

We have set up a new fund for Corey where not as much of a percentage is taken. Please feel free to donate to whichever one you feel comfortable with. Corey would be so humbled by the overwhelming support. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Recent Donations
Peggy Willus
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for everyone.

The Johnson Family
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for comfort & strength.

Lisa Jones
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for all of you. 🙏

Terry Carole Christian
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

May YAHWEH give you the strength to get through this. We love you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Donna Baker
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending prayers

Betty Jane n David Pettit
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

We are so very sorry about Corey. Wishing you strength and comfort during this painful time. -David & Betty Jane

Shelby T
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Kendall mcknight
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

