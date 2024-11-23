Campaign Image

Memorial Services for Raphael Rafe Pastor

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $920

Campaign created by LaQuita Pastor

Campaign funds will be received by LaQuita Pastor

Memorial Services for Raphael Rafe Pastor

A memorial service will be held for Dad in the upcoming weeks. Please help and pray as we all need help at times and in sending our loved ones off. Thank you all for for your prayers and all your help.

Recent Donations
Show:
Lenny Dagg
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying that God’s love and comfort surround you.

Gorgonio Dominguez
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Alejandro Perez
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Luis Mercado
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Glenis
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

My deepest condolences and prayers

Melissa Muth
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

My condolences to the family.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo