Emergency housing for Shay & Kade

I was given until Jan 31st to move out of my home. It's been a trialing time. Today 1/30 we've landed in the hands of someone who's willing to work with me. However due to my health and everything and how bills got behind. I need to provide 1st Last and security deposit to secure the home. This cost is exact $3000. Rent will be affordable going forward it's just getting things going. Any and all help will be appreciated. If you have any work you need done cleaning organizing thank of me. I'm willing to learn to do anything to finally be at peace.













I had surgery April 2, 2024 and have severally struggled since. Since then I have been inpatient over a dozen times. November alone I have spent half of the time in the hospital inpatient. Many know I'm also looking to move back into my own place and I have a deadline of January 2025. I'm struggling financially and medically. I have no less than 6 appointments a week and spent nearly $300 a week in just transportation. I have also applied for SSI, medical assistance and every other form of help out there. Share a ride while beneficial often makes me late to appointments or miss them all together. The city bus takes over 2 hours to get to one appointment and there is just not enough hours in the day. Basically I'm really struggling and anything I save quickly gets used up in transportation. I hate asking for help but I'm left with no choice. I'm looking to purchase a car, I just need to get to point a to b for appointments and work. Housing is figureoutable i have viable options for Kade and I but the car is most pressing. I'm drowning and I don't know what else to do but ask my village.