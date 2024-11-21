Campaign Image

Supporting BRADLEY HILBERT ROBLES Family

Raised:

 USD $775

Campaign created by Remi Briand

Campaign funds will be received by Bradley Hilbert-Robles

Supporting BRADLEY HILBERT ROBLES Family

Bradley Hilbert-Robles, a dedicated UPS Package Car Driver and proud member of Teamsters Local Union No. 771, has recently faced an unimaginable loss. A devastating fire destroyed his home, leaving him and his family with nothing just as the holiday season approaches.

Let’s come together to show Bradley that his Teamster Brothers and Sisters are here for him. Helping each other through hard times, especially during the holidays, is what being a Teamster is all about. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Stephen Zwolenik
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Paulette Tyler
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

John B
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Patty
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Bradley, I pray these donations bless you and your family as you move towards complete restoration.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Chris Young
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Thinking of you brother.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Isaiah 41:6: "So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand"

Patrick McWilliams
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

RJ Briand II
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Dee Pappas
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers!

Adam Crossen Local 771
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for you and your Family

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo