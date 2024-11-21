Supporting BRADLEY HILBERT ROBLES Family

Raised:
USD $775
Campaign funds will be received by Bradley Hilbert-Robles
Bradley Hilbert-Robles, a dedicated UPS Package Car Driver and proud member of Teamsters Local Union No. 771, has recently faced an unimaginable loss. A devastating fire destroyed his home, leaving him and his family with nothing just as the holiday season approaches.
Let’s come together to show Bradley that his Teamster Brothers and Sisters are here for him. Helping each other through hard times, especially during the holidays, is what being a Teamster is all about.
Bradley, I pray these donations bless you and your family as you move towards complete restoration.
Thinking of you brother.
Isaiah 41:6: "So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand"
Prayers!
Prayers for you and your Family
