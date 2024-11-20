Supporting Alicia savoie

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $2,555
Our mama, Alicia Savoie, suffered a stroke November 6, 2024. She is currently in the hospital and will require long-term rehab. Due to her current condition she is unable to work and cover other financial obligations.
She is a beloved grandma and friend with an amazing support system. She is the strongest woman we know and will fight through this.
If you would like to donate to help her in her recovery process, she would appreciate it. Please keep her in your prayers.
I am praying for you Ashley
Sending you love light and strength my dear friend.
Praying for you and your family!
Sending prayers and love from Kat Amanda Dr Z Lauren Kaitlin and Abby!!
Thinking of you & your family! I hope she recovers quickly!
Praying for you my friend!!
praying for healing and strength!
We are all praying for your recovery.
I love you Alicia you are a strong woman and the world isn’t finished with you yet . We all long for more memories and moments with you .
I am so sorry to hear this. Alicia was one of the most kind people I worked with in my world as a medical device rep. I pray for a full recovery.
Thinking of you and your family
Many prayers for your mom with a speedy recovery! God ‘s blessings for your mom and the entire family. Much Love, Linda and George
Hugs
Sending lots of prayers!
Praying for healing and a full recovery.. Missing you at the office. You’re a very strong woman. You have got this! Praying for your family for peace, strength and comfort.
