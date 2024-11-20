Campaign Image

Supporting Alicia savoie

 USD $15,000

 USD $2,555

Campaign created by Ashley Mirabito

Our mama, Alicia Savoie, suffered a stroke November 6, 2024. She is currently in the hospital and will require long-term rehab. Due to her current condition she is unable to work and cover other financial obligations.

She is a beloved grandma and friend with an amazing support system. She is the strongest woman we know and will fight through this. 

If you would like to donate to help her in her recovery process, she would appreciate it. Please keep her in your prayers.

Recent Donations
Karen Behan
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I am praying for you Ashley

Robin Liddy
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending you love light and strength my dear friend.

Hughes Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you and your family!

Brevard Spine
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending prayers and love from Kat Amanda Dr Z Lauren Kaitlin and Abby!!

Ashley Madden
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Thinking of you & your family! I hope she recovers quickly!

kb
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you my friend!!

Mollie D
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

praying for healing and strength!

Dr D
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

We are all praying for your recovery.

Courtney Scott
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

I love you Alicia you are a strong woman and the world isn’t finished with you yet . We all long for more memories and moments with you .

Cindy Gray
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I am so sorry to hear this. Alicia was one of the most kind people I worked with in my world as a medical device rep. I pray for a full recovery.

Rachel Beatty
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Thinking of you and your family

Linda and George
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Many prayers for your mom with a speedy recovery! God ‘s blessings for your mom and the entire family. Much Love, Linda and George

Lexi Gamerl
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Hugs

Terri Karlovitch
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending lots of prayers!

christine crowley
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for healing and a full recovery.. Missing you at the office. You’re a very strong woman. You have got this! Praying for your family for peace, strength and comfort.

