Shoes for Children in Pakistan

Every year at Christmastime, Pastor Sohail Latif, a faithful servant of The Lord, raises money to buy shoes and some treats for the poorest children in Karachi, Pakistan.   This year we setting a goal of $2000 so we may bless more children this year than last.   Thank you for your kind consideration.  

Linda Gross
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you in the amazing work you are doing for the Lord!

D. Edward Bungert
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Michele
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Kathleen Neilis
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Donna Adams
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Diane Sailer
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

J A
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Patricia and Eddie
$ 125.00 USD
1 month ago

Thanks for doing this every year Ed. You're the best! Good luck!!

