Roof Replacement

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind-Hearted Supporters,

I’m reaching out today with a heavy heart and a hopeful spirit. Our home’s roof has suffered significant damage, and it’s no longer able to protect us as it should. The leaks, wear, and structural issues have taken a toll, and without immediate repairs, the situation could worsen, affecting the safety and comfort of our family.

Unfortunately, the cost of repairs is beyond what we can afford at the moment. Between everyday expenses and the unexpected challenges life throws our way, we’ve found ourselves in a difficult position. That’s why we’re turning to this wonderful community for help.

The total cost for the repairs is estimated at $15,000, which includes labor, materials, and ensuring the roof is safe and secure for years to come. Every donation, no matter the size, brings us closer to restoring our home and our peace of mind.

If you feel led to give, your generosity would mean the world to us. If you’re unable to donate, we completely understand and would deeply appreciate your prayers, well wishes, or sharing this page with others who might be able to help.

We know that no roof lasts forever, but a strong, secure one helps shelter love, laughter, and cherished memories. Thank you for considering supporting us during this time of need.

May God bless you for your kindness and generosity!