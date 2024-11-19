Campaign Image

Help Support Christ family

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $155

Campaign created by James Christ

Campaign funds will be received by James Christ

Help Support Christ family

Due to the struggles of losing my parents and expenses that incurred with that loss, it put me in a fiscal challenge to where I need to obtain a vehicle and pay pass due bills. I don't want my family to lose our home. As the holidays are approaching I understand times are tough, anything is greatly appreciated, even $1 will make a difference in our lives.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
20 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Much love brother.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Amazing family in need help as you know the lord wants you to. God bless Bo

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo