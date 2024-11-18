Violet’s medical bills

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $1,050
Campaign funds will be received by Amy Coumas
Amy’s beloved puppy, Violet has been extremely ill recently. Violet spent time in the hospital last week and after many tests and treatments Amy has a $5,000.00 vet bill. Please consider helping Amy and Violet to pay this bill off.
Speedy recovery sweet Violet.
Prayers that Violet has a full and speeding recovery!
Love you!
Prayers and good vibes coming at you!!! Get well, soon, Violet.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.