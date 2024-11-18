Campaign Image

Supporting the Brautigam Family

Raised:

 USD $7,205

Campaign created by SVdP Elizabeth Ministry

Campaign funds will be received by Katie Brautigam

Supporting the Brautigam Family

Help support the Brautigam Family after the loss of their daughter, Emily Kathryn. Emily was born stillborn at 38 weeks on November 16, 2024. Funds will help cover expenses for Emily’s funeral and burial. 

Details for funeral services will be announced in the near future.

Recent Donations
Show:
The Palardy family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

With love and prayers from Pennsylvania

Katie Day
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Ken and Froncie Clubb
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless this sweet family with our prayers and love.

Daniel Martinez
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Sam and Marlo Sutton
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Heffrons
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

ConnorKellie Hesterberg
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit Psalms 34:18

Patrick and Lisa McShane
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

May the Lord watch over your family during this time and always.

Pelphrey Family
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

John and Julie Butler
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for your family as you grieve the loss of your beautiful baby. May God wrap His loving arms around all of you.

Jess and Jackie Freeman
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

We are so sorry 😞 Lifting you and your beautiful family up in prayer. 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Wendy Castermans
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Smolen Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Tady Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for strength and healing for the Brautigam family during this difficult time

LISA HANSEN
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

The Martin Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for your beautiful family.

