Supporting the Brautigam Family

Raised:
USD $7,205
Campaign funds will be received by Katie Brautigam
Help support the Brautigam Family after the loss of their daughter, Emily Kathryn. Emily was born stillborn at 38 weeks on November 16, 2024. Funds will help cover expenses for Emily’s funeral and burial.
Details for funeral services will be announced in the near future.
With love and prayers from Pennsylvania
God bless this sweet family with our prayers and love.
The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit Psalms 34:18
May the Lord watch over your family during this time and always.
Prayers for your family as you grieve the loss of your beautiful baby. May God wrap His loving arms around all of you.
We are so sorry 😞 Lifting you and your beautiful family up in prayer. 🙏
Praying for strength and healing for the Brautigam family during this difficult time
Prayers for your beautiful family.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.