Oziel’s Wrestling

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $240
Campaign funds will be received by Crystabel Garcia
Friends & Family,
This is Oziel a freshmen in high school. He has strived to excel in all his classes as well as sports. We’re asking for your support to help achieve his goal, a small donation of any amount will help. Your donation will go toward necessary wrestling gear and travel cost to participate in wrestling matches. All donations are greatly appreciated.
Thank you -
Buddy
Good luck 👍
