Tecate Medical Mission Trip in December for GMMA

Hi everyone! I'm part of GMMA club at UCSD which is a christian based medical club where we go on mission trips. I'm going to Tecate, Mexico in December and the mission fee is $450. Please help me raise money so I can go on this trip, help kids with their health problems and also share God's words to them. Thank you! 

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 195.00 USD
1 month ago

