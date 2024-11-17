Raised:
USD $1,250
Campaign funds will be received by Miranda Gregg
Early November Tom had a fall on the ice and broke his hip. After surgery and a 6 day hospital stay he is back home recovering. Since he currently can't work, this campaign is to help cover the loss of income. Thank you for supporting Tom and Belinda with what you can during this time!
Prayers you recover quickly!
With prayer for a speedy - and complete - recovery.
Hope you are doing well. Love you
Thoughts, Prayers and a lil gas money. Hope you get back upto speed soon.🫶
Praying for a speedy recovery!
Continue to empower and strengthen Tom to be an example of what it looks like to love his family through service and sacrifice. That he would continue to reflect your love for your glory. Let him sing praises for the abundant outpouring of your blessings as he looks upon his family who all seek your face. In Jesus’ mighty name we pray. Amen.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.