Campaign Image

Supporting Tom and Belinda

Raised:

 USD $1,250

Campaign created by Miranda Gregg

Campaign funds will be received by Miranda Gregg

Supporting Tom and Belinda

Early November Tom had a fall on the ice and broke his hip. After surgery and a 6 day hospital stay he is back home recovering. Since he currently can't work, this campaign is to help cover the loss of income. Thank you for supporting Tom and Belinda with what you can during this time! 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers you recover quickly!

Rob
$ 400.00 USD
1 month ago

With prayer for a speedy - and complete - recovery.

John Abney
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

Hope you are doing well. Love you

Nick Kucinski
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Thoughts, Prayers and a lil gas money. Hope you get back upto speed soon.🫶

Elisa Nance
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for a speedy recovery!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Continue to empower and strengthen Tom to be an example of what it looks like to love his family through service and sacrifice. That he would continue to reflect your love for your glory. Let him sing praises for the abundant outpouring of your blessings as he looks upon his family who all seek your face. In Jesus’ mighty name we pray. Amen.

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo