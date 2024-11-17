Campaign Image

Mom's Furnace

Raised:

 USD $470

Campaign created by Garcia Family

Campaign funds will be received by Rebecca Badley

Mom's Furnace

My mom's furnace is old and no one wants to work on it, only replace it.  She is 79 years old and does not have the money to replace it.   She is only surviving on social security and can barely make ends meet.   She lives in Pittsburgh PA and it's starting to get really cold.  Our family is tapped out of resources and is resorting to crowd funding to help her get this replaced.   Thank you for helping her out.   

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless.

Nathan Kuretz
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

1 Corinthians 10:13: “God is faithful, and he will not let you be tested beyond your strength but with your testing he will also provide the way out so that you may be able to endure it”. Deuteronomy 31:6 "Be strong and of a good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them: for the Lord thy God, he it is that doth go with thee; he will not fail thee, "nor forsake thee.

Karyss Velilla
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Is not much, but I hope that helps with something. I know how hard must be with the winter coming and be short on resources. Sending my love.

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Pittsburgh is a cold place and hopefully this will help with some repairs or boost this campaign for others to see.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Frank Urban
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Amanda Dobransky Karnes
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

