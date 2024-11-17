Support Jeremiah Kivumbi

Goal:
EUR €2,000
Raised:
EUR €2,796
Campaign funds will be received by Robert Nugent
Fr. Francis Mugabi has reached out to me that a Child in Uganda Jeremiah Kivumbi requires urgent help. His mother has sold land and used all her money to try and save her son. If you are able to support please donate to this link.
He has heart problems and requires medical care.
God bless!!
God bless you
I will be praying for Jeremiah in Adoration Chapel. Renee
May God heal this child Jeremiah and bless his family
Peace be with you
God bless.
