Support Jeremiah Kivumbi

 EUR €2,000

 EUR €2,796

Campaign created by Robert Nugent

Campaign funds will be received by Robert Nugent

Fr. Francis Mugabi has reached out to me that a Child in Uganda Jeremiah Kivumbi requires urgent help. His mother has sold land and used all her money to try and save her son.  If you are able to support please donate to this link. 

He has heart problems and requires medical care. 

Patrick Hennig
€ 20.00 EUR
1 month ago

Carol
€ 47.00 EUR
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 20.00 EUR
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 20.00 EUR
1 month ago

God bless!!

Alen
€ 50.00 EUR
1 month ago

God bless you

Anonymous Giver
€ 5.00 EUR
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 100.00 EUR
1 month ago

I will be praying for Jeremiah in Adoration Chapel. Renee

Anonymous Giver
€ 7.00 EUR
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 17.00 EUR
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 20.00 EUR
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 20.00 EUR
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 50.00 EUR
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 18.00 EUR
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 17.00 EUR
1 month ago

May God heal this child Jeremiah and bless his family

Anonymous Giver
€ 25.00 EUR
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 50.00 EUR
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 25.00 EUR
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 50.00 EUR
1 month ago

Peace be with you

Anonymous Giver
€ 20.00 EUR
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 25.00 EUR
1 month ago

God bless.

