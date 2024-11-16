NHS v Bradford Football

Newberry Panther football viewership has grown tremendously. We had as many as 200 people watching our last game vs. Bradford earlier this season live with 8500+ views. We thank you for sharing, commenting, and engaging with our the livestream broadcasts.





The players tell us they enjoy going back on Saturdays and watching replays and reading your comments. Who knows, maybe it will attract new talent to the program too.





Our Panthers won over Palatka to move on to the next round. They have worked hard and are poised to make a deep run in the playoffs. Our first game is Friday 7/22/24 at 7:30pm against the Tornadoes. If we win, we move on.





If we are able to raise $550 this week for the post season livestreaming broadcast rights, we will be able to bring you the live action every step of the way on Facebook Live. All money raised will go directly to cover costs of the broadcast.





The Regional round 2 broadcasting cost breakdown: FHSAA rights are $500, and $50 goes toward Give, Send, Go online for processing.





Alex Washburn, Tim Marden, and Trey Whiddon would love to be able to do this for you, the players, and the coaches.





Can you donate today?













P.S. When we win, we will have another round of fundraising for the next game. Be on the look out.