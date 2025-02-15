Campaign Image

Debbie Lenthall-Gaviao ongoing medical support

Monthly Goal:

 USD $200

Total Raised:

 USD $200

Raised this month:

 USD $200

Campaign created by Sasha Kirkpatrick

Campaign funds will be received by Sasha Kirkpatrick

Debbie Lenthall-Gaviao ongoing medical support

Deb Lenthall is living in Zimbabwe with her husband, Simba. She completed cancer treatment this past year. She has some ongoing medical needs. These funds would be used for monthly medications, scans, bloodwork, vitamins, and food that will allow her to keep her protein and iron levels up. She started a new job and has the opportunity to get some health coverage, but not at this time. These funds will help her continue her recovery until that time. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Erin Jeffries
$ 200.00 USD
19 minutes ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo