Debbie Lenthall-Gaviao ongoing medical support

Deb Lenthall is living in Zimbabwe with her husband, Simba. She completed cancer treatment this past year. She has some ongoing medical needs. These funds would be used for monthly medications, scans, bloodwork, vitamins, and food that will allow her to keep her protein and iron levels up. She started a new job and has the opportunity to get some health coverage, but not at this time. These funds will help her continue her recovery until that time.