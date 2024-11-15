Loki's surgery

Goal:
USD $2,500
Raised:
USD $140
As most know, I am a true dog lover, involved in rescue for many years. Both our dogs are rescues, and one - Loki - recently had a growth appear on his side. We hoped it was just a fatty tumor, but unfortunately its not. Our vet examined him and thinks the lump is potentially pre-cancerous, and recommends we get it removed. I have already had friends offer to help with the cost (I am disabled and basically housebound). I tremendously appreciate the help!!!
Hope for the best to Loki!
Prayers
Good luck. Prayers for Loki.
Get well soon, Loki!
