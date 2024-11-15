Campaign Image

Loki's surgery

Campaign created by Bradley Johnson

As most know, I am a true dog lover, involved in rescue for many years. Both our dogs are rescues, and one - Loki - recently had a growth appear on his side. We hoped it was just a fatty tumor, but unfortunately its not. Our vet examined him and thinks the lump is potentially pre-cancerous, and recommends we get it removed. I have already had friends offer to help with the cost (I am disabled and basically housebound). I tremendously appreciate the help!!!

Recent Donations
Wani Chou
$ 80.00 USD
1 month ago

Hope for the best to Loki!

Diann Bonczyk
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck. Prayers for Loki.

Bethany
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Get well soon, Loki!

