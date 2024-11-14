Campaign Image

Support the Palmers!

David Palmer has suffered a major medical emergency this evening. He has had a massive brain bleed with other complications. if you feel led, consider donating to help his wife, April Palmer and their family, to help assist with the costs of any medical bills, or just everyday life, as they begin to navigate this new journey. Please pray for them!!! 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Robyn Crocker
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Blanketing your family in prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Pray for comfort , healing , strength for the Palmers

Lisa Staton
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for your family.

Palmer Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Our heart goes out to you all during this difficult time. The Valencia Palmers

Ginny
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

My prayers are with you.

The Pattons
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

April, we're keeping you and the family in prayer,

SANDRA WALKER
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

My prayers and symphathy are with you and your family...

Brenda Lindsay
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

David was my first playdate at 3 years old. 25 years later we sat together at our 10-year SHS reunion. Rest in peace, dear friend.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for David and his family From our family to yours….

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Healing prayers for your family

Debbie Steinert
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

I am so sorry for what David and your family are going through. Sending hugs and love.

