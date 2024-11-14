Support the Palmers!

Raised:
USD $1,385
Campaign funds will be received by April Palmer
David Palmer has suffered a major medical emergency this evening. He has had a massive brain bleed with other complications. if you feel led, consider donating to help his wife, April Palmer and their family, to help assist with the costs of any medical bills, or just everyday life, as they begin to navigate this new journey. Please pray for them!!!
Blanketing your family in prayers.
Pray for comfort , healing , strength for the Palmers
Praying for your family.
Our heart goes out to you all during this difficult time. The Valencia Palmers
My prayers are with you.
April, we're keeping you and the family in prayer,
My prayers and symphathy are with you and your family...
David was my first playdate at 3 years old. 25 years later we sat together at our 10-year SHS reunion. Rest in peace, dear friend.
Prayers for David and his family From our family to yours….
Healing prayers for your family
I am so sorry for what David and your family are going through. Sending hugs and love.
