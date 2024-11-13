Supporting the Mattila Family

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $9,735
Campaign funds will be received by Travis Mattila
Jenna was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Cancer. She was experiencing swollen lymph nodes and went to get them evaluated. After concerning results from the CT scan, Jenna was sent to be induced to have her baby at 38 weeks. On October 31, she delivered her 6th baby, Marcus Darwin. She then had a biopsy done which confirmed the cancer. Any amount is greatly appreciated! We are keeping Jenna, Travis and their family in our thoughts and prayers!!
Jenna, Erin and I send our prayers for a full and speedy recovery.
Psalm 23-The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. May you remember to keep your trust and hope in the One who has promised to never leave nor forsake you.
Jenna, you and your family will be in our thoughts and prayers during this time ❤️
Holding you, Travis, Jenna and family close in prayer. Think of you often!
love & prayers
Love and prayers for you and your family!
