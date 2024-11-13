Supporting the Mattila Family

Jenna was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Cancer. She was experiencing swollen lymph nodes and went to get them evaluated. After concerning results from the CT scan, Jenna was sent to be induced to have her baby at 38 weeks. On October 31, she delivered her 6th baby, Marcus Darwin. She then had a biopsy done which confirmed the cancer. Any amount is greatly appreciated! We are keeping Jenna, Travis and their family in our thoughts and prayers!!