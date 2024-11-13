Campaign Image

Supporting the Mattila Family

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $9,735

Campaign created by Amber Davison

Campaign funds will be received by Travis Mattila

Supporting the Mattila Family

Jenna was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Cancer. She was experiencing swollen lymph nodes and went to get them evaluated. After concerning results from the CT scan, Jenna was sent to be induced to have her baby at 38 weeks. On October 31, she delivered her 6th baby, Marcus Darwin. She then had a biopsy done which confirmed the cancer. Any amount is greatly appreciated! We are keeping Jenna, Travis and their family in our thoughts and prayers!!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Anna Waaraniemi
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Ann Waaraniemi
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Miriam Dozier
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
18 days ago

uncle John
$ 500.00 USD
21 days ago

Jenna, Erin and I send our prayers for a full and speedy recovery.

Randy and Katie
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 225.00 USD
1 month ago

Psalm 23-The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. May you remember to keep your trust and hope in the One who has promised to never leave nor forsake you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Jenna, you and your family will be in our thoughts and prayers during this time ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Holding you, Travis, Jenna and family close in prayer. Think of you often!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

love & prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Love and prayers for you and your family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo