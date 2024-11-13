Campaign Image

Support Bri's Ski Club

Goal:

 USD $150

Raised:

 USD $150

Campaign created by David Schwartz

Campaign funds will be received by David Schwartz

We are raising money to support Bri and give her an opportunity to participate in Ski Club as she lives with her Grandma who is raising her and independently supporting Bri. This is a great opportunity to bless her and give her the opportunity to grow in her character and heal through having a childhood that is filled with wonderful memories of how her family supported her! Thank you to each and every one of you, family or not, who come alongside in supporting her. 

Recent Donations
Brianna Slatnick
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Linda Fath
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Have fun Bri. Love you. ❤ Aunt Linda

Brandy Fath
$ 75.00 USD
2 months ago

Love you Bri ❤

