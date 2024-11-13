Supporting soldiers

Raised:

 ILS ₪3,122

Campaign created by Yonathan ILUZ

Supporting soldiers

Supporting Soldiers in the north of Israel. 

We have fed over 100 000 soldiers so far! Saving them from cold Tuna and crackers and instead providing them the comfort of a hot meal.

we need your help to continue providing this service and comforting Gods people in the north of Isreael

Recent Donations
Margie
₪ 1000.00 ILS
10 days ago

Yonathan please use this for whatever you need most

Sorina MILLSON
₪ 1000.00 ILS
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
₪ 120.00 ILS
1 month ago

Psalms 115.14 -15 The LORD shall increase you more and more, you and your children. Ye are blessed of the LORD which made heaven and earth.

Anonymous Giver
₪ 200.00 ILS
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
₪ 777.00 ILS
1 month ago

Food of soldiers
₪ 25.00 ILS
1 month ago

