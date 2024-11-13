Supporting The Harris Family

On a stormy September night, Hurricane Helene swept through our community, leaving devastation in its path. Among the families affected was the Harris family, Joy, Ken, and Caleb. With little warning, floodwaters rose, pouring into their home and quickly destroying everything in sight.

The Harris's home is now uninhabitable. Their furniture, clothes, and cherished memories were all washed away in a matter of hours. Worse still, the family lost access to daily essentials and the comfort of a safe place to call home. The Harris's have been forced to take temporary shelter in a hotel while they figure out how to rebuild their lives.





Joy and Ken have always been pillars of our community, offering support to others during tough times. Now, they need our help to rebuild not only their home but also the sense of stability and safety for them and their son.





Our goal is to raise $3,000 to help the Harris Family get back on their feet. Your donations will go towards:





1. Essential repairs to their home so they can return as soon as possible;

2. Replacing lost furniture, clothing, and household items; and

3. Immediate living expenses while they are displaced.





Any contribution, big or small, will make a difference and bring the Harris Family closer to restoring their lives. Together, let’s give this wonderful family the support they’ve always given to others. Thank you, in advance, for being a part of their journey back home.







