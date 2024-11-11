Brummel Family House Fire

Raised:
USD $185
Campaign funds will be received by Michael Brummel
Don't you just love the way life changes? Two weeks ago, our van was hit by a drunk driver and two days ago, my house caught fire.
My wife and I have been spared from any injuries and we are feeling incredibly grateful that we were home and awake when the fire started in the garage.
So now, we are homeless and vanless. Is that a word? Well, it is now.
Thank you for your encouragement and support. We know that God is good and He has a plan.
May God bless you.
Best wishes for a quick recovery!!
Hope it helps
I'm sorry this happened. I will be praying for your family during this tough time. - Josh P
Good luck with your house, so sorry to hear about this!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.