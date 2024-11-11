Campaign Image

Brummel Family House Fire

Brummel Family House Fire

Don't you just love the way life changes?  Two weeks ago, our van was hit by a drunk driver and two days ago, my house caught fire.

My wife and I have been spared from any injuries and we are feeling incredibly grateful that we were home and awake when the fire started in the garage.

So now, we are homeless and vanless.  Is that a word?  Well, it is now.

Thank you for your encouragement and support.   We know that God is good and He has a plan.

May God bless you. 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Best wishes for a quick recovery!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Hope it helps

Luis L
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

I'm sorry this happened. I will be praying for your family during this tough time. - Josh P

Zarwan
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Good luck with your house, so sorry to hear about this!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

