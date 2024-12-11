support for my dog surgery

I am offering you the chance to help my dog, Cheyenne.

She is needing to be under anesthesia for a surgery. Cheyenne is almost 9 years old German Shepherd and Australian Cattle dog mix. The surgery is going to cost me a lot for me.

I am not able to afford it by myself because of the cost to pay for it. You can assist me to afford to take care of my girl. She is the only thing in my life that makes my life happy. I want to make sure she gets the best treatment, and be able to live a long life.