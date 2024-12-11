support for my dog surgery

Goal:
USD $1,500
Raised:
USD $225
Campaign funds will be received by Brandon Strabley
I am offering you the chance to help my dog, Cheyenne.
She is needing to be under anesthesia for a surgery. Cheyenne is almost 9 years old German Shepherd and Australian Cattle dog mix. The surgery is going to cost me a lot for me.
I am not able to afford it by myself because of the cost to pay for it. You can assist me to afford to take care of my girl. She is the only thing in my life that makes my life happy. I want to make sure she gets the best treatment, and be able to live a long life.
December 11th, 2024
I know everyone is shopping and preparing for the big day. Just know, the procedure isn't until next year, so we still have time to raise the money after the holidays. Thanks.
November 16th, 2024
I know the holidays is around the corner, but please share. If everyone shares and if people donate a little and share and donate a little. If it goes far enough. Than we will get to the $1500 soon!
November 15th, 2024
Thank you for those who have donated so far. I haven't got the procedure scheduled yet because I am wanting to make sure I have the funds before I proceed. Cheyenne is almost 9 years old in January. She is quite healthy and active. Maybe needs less treats. She is on calming medicine and arthritis chews to help with pain.
