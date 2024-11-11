Ray’s Uganda Mission Trip 2025

Wow this is my biggest mission trip in my walk with the Lord. I get to give him my Yes and I’m heading to Uganda. I get to be the hands and feet of Jesus.We are partnering up with One More Child to provide Christ centered services to vulnerable children, struggling families, single moms, foster children, trafficked children, hungry children. It amazing to pour my love and the love of Jesus out to those that needed it the most. You can be apart of this … please consider financially contributing or praying for me and my team or sharing my page with family and friends or all 3.