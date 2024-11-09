Campaign Image

Supporting the Bumpstock Family

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $2,360

Campaign created by Laura W.

Campaign funds will be received by Laura W

Supporting the Bumpstock Family

This is just to help our little family thru the next 3 or so weeks. Daniel’s work truck has had transmission issues and as a result, he can’t work until the transmission is fixed, so some of the funds will be going to repairs as well as just bills and other necessities.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

tmurf
$ 125.00 USD
1 month ago

Consulting fee

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

Michael the Texan
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Best to you and your family from Michael and Susan.

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Cryshalsing
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Sorry I couldn’t give you more.

D Gordzo
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you. God bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Hang in there Barbie. Praying that things get better soon. XXOO Nancy

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 750.00 USD
1 month ago

Wishing you all the best Barbie! Hang in there, things will get better. Keeping you guys in my prayers!

Barton Drake
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Forest
$ 60.00 USD
1 month ago

iknowsomestuff
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

May the road rise to meet you, May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, The rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, May your transmission not fail causing you to lose income. Been there, done that, glad to help out.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Keep fighting the good fight. Pay it forward some day. God bless you guys.

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
2 months ago

Lyle Hornbaker
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Ryan Jenkins
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

