Helping the Cosentino’s

Goal:
USD $7,500
Raised:
USD $1,440
Campaign funds will be received by Neil Cosentino
Hello to all on Nov 1st on my way home toy family in Alabama after working in NY FOR 5 weeks I was in a horrible car accident. The car is destroyed and thank God I survived,my left hand is broke and my back is badly injured and I will not be able to work for at least a couple of months and possibly beyond without a vehicle.I was coming home to celebrate our 24 th wedding anniversary when this happened.
🙏 ♥
Hope you are getting better and have a merry Christmas with your wife.
🙏
Godspeed brother, Never shut up Neil
Get better Neil. All the best to you and your family.
Italian Thanksgiving food fund
Get well soon wishes !Friends of Charles Wagner
Towards a replacement vehicle.
God bless the person who gave the $500 donation. This one is for pizza. :) Praying for you and your family.
Get well soon!
Neil get well brother!
