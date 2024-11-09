Campaign Image

Helping the Cosentino’s

Goal:

 USD $7,500

Raised:

 USD $1,440

Campaign created by Neil Cosentino

Campaign funds will be received by Neil Cosentino

Hello to all on Nov 1st on my way home  toy family in Alabama after working in NY FOR 5 weeks I was in a horrible car accident. The car is destroyed and thank God I survived,my left hand is broke and my back is badly injured and I will not be able to work for at least a couple of months and possibly beyond without a vehicle.I was coming home to celebrate our 24 th wedding anniversary when this happened.

Recent Donations
Show:
Daniel Samaniego
$ 150.00 USD
3 days ago

🙏 ♥

njappboy
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

Hope you are getting better and have a merry Christmas with your wife.

Daniel Samaniego
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Flat Level Water
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Godspeed brother, Never shut up Neil

Red
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Get better Neil. All the best to you and your family.

njappboy
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Italian Thanksgiving food fund

Charles friend
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Get well soon wishes !Friends of Charles Wagner

njappboy
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Towards a replacement vehicle.

Chow Yun Kat
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless the person who gave the $500 donation. This one is for pizza. :) Praying for you and your family.

GE Plattipuss
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Get well soon!

SP
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

njappboy
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Neil get well brother!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

