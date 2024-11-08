Onyx Hospitalization Bills

For those who do not know, Onyx, our lovable Husky was experiencing prolonged diarrhea and an upset stomach. Over the course of several weeks, in spite of my best efforts, he was not recovering. Over time he started to look ghastly and eventually stopped eating. There became a point where we knew we were not equipped to nurse him back to health, or figure out what was going on, so we took him to the hospital. They placed him on fluids and medication to help him stabilize. Then vets then began a series of test and x-rays to help diagnose what exactly was going on with him. Results showed no poisons, parasites, organ failure, and blood work looked good. But he still needed their care, so he was staying night after night, and they continued to run test after test to diagnose his ailment. Over the last week in the hospital, it became apparent that either Onyx would recover with time, or not at all. No tests gave us a clear indication of what had happened, and our best prognosis was he had suffered from irritable bowel symptom, or has irritable bowel dieses. So we began giving him steroids, and a lot of other medication to help treat this theory. But he couldn't stay at the hospital forever, as every night there was thousands of dollars a night. This left us with the challenging decision to bring him home, in spite of needing a lot of care on our part, and a lot of faith that things in his gut are repairing.

Onyx is such a huge part of our family, our community, and our twitch channel. When he was sick, we knew we needed to get him help to recover, and to diagnose what exactly is going on with him. His time at the hospital has been an incredible burden on our finances, one that even with our savings, we cannot recover alone. The cost primarily came from checking what could have been the cause of his ailment and stabilizing him so that diagnosis and healing could happen. The vets attempted many different methods to bring him the highest possibility of recovery. The vets were able to get him stable, slowly increase food intake, and keep him on fluids. And as he is at home, we plan to continue these treatments to continue providing him the highest possibility of recovery at home.

Your charity and generosity will help us recover from this traumatic ordeal. I'm so sorry we even need to ask, but we can't do this alone. Please, even if you only have a small amount, every little bit helps.



We cannot even begin to express what you all and Onyx means to us. Thank you for any amount you can give. Donovan and I are trying our best to get through this, we won't give up on our boy. We will continue to do everything we can to see him smiling, his tail wagging, and hear his husky singing.