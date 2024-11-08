Support The Tonna Family of 5

Please consider helping The Tonna Family of Five

My friend Felicity and her family are in urgent need of money for food, basic necessities and help with their mortgage payments. We’ve been friends for eight years now and she and her family have been rock solid. She has three teens with autism. This is how we met because one of my daughters has autism as well. Recently Felicity had to get a diabetic pump, paid med bills with their funds which has left them in this situation. They work very hard and are in desperate need of food for their family, personal care items and help with their mortgage so they can keep their humble home. They also need dog and cat food. We have helped but are not able to do as much as we would like to which is why I am reaching out to you for some help. It’s so hard to watch people (friends) struggle that work so hard every day. Her husband injured his back a few days ago. Please pray that he gets better very soon. Your donation would go directly towards food for her kids, mortgage payment(s) so they can keep their home. It’s important to keep them in their home and in the same schools. Kids with autism don’t do well with changes to their routines or their environment. They are hungry and don’t understand what has happened. My hope is that we can lift this family up and show them love, kindness and compassion.

Many Blessings,

Heather and Family