Anna Lee Purse Memorial Garden

Raised:
USD $450
Our beloved mother brought joy to everyone who knew her. She also loved gardening and the sight of flowers. The family would like to continue her legacy of spreading happiness by establishing a memorial garden in her honor.
We are so sorry for your loss. Anna was a wonderful lady and will be missed by all of us.
With Deepest Sympathy The Uptegraph Family
This will be a beautiful place to remember a beautiful soul.
She will be badly missed.
