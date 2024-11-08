Campaign Image

Anna Lee Purse Memorial Garden

Raised:

 USD $450

Campaign created by Wendy Anderson

Anna Lee Purse Memorial Garden

Our beloved mother brought joy to everyone who knew her. She also loved gardening and the sight of flowers. The family would like to continue her legacy of spreading happiness by establishing a memorial garden in her honor. 

Recent Donations
Clippard Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

We are so sorry for your loss. Anna was a wonderful lady and will be missed by all of us.

The Uptegraph Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

With Deepest Sympathy The Uptegraph Family

Celina and Rita
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Jeff and Marie Bauermeist
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

This will be a beautiful place to remember a beautiful soul.

Sue Kerr-Welch
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

She will be badly missed.

