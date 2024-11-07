Kenya Mission Trip

Hello!

My name is Brady Ellis and I am a member of Wellspring Church in North Richland Hills, Texas. I am a passionate lover of Jesus that feels called to go overseas to preach the Gospel. My mission trip with our church is in Kenya in March of 2025. My goal is to raise $1,100 by the end of 2024 and $2,000 for the entire trip. Please prayerfully consider sowing into me as I seek to fulfill God’s call on my life! Love you deep! 🤍





-In Jesus Name ✝️





Brady Ellis