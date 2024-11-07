Hurricane Helene Relief

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $8,590
Campaign funds will be received by House of Prayer
Our church is helping to provide camping trailers and daily living supplies to families in need who were victims of Hurricane Helene. 100% of all donations received will go to support these families. Anything you can do is greatly appreciated.
God bless you for your service to those in need.
Praying for those in need.
God Save WNC
Godspeed to you and the people of Western North Carolina for winter.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.