Hurricane Helene Relief

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $8,590

Campaign created by Judy Texter

Campaign funds will be received by House of Prayer

Our church is helping to provide camping trailers and daily living supplies to families in need who were victims of Hurricane Helene.  100% of all donations received will go to support these families. Anything you can do is greatly appreciated. 

Recent Donations
Amy
$ 200.00 USD
12 days ago

God bless you for your service to those in need.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
21 days ago

Carmen Jacques
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for those in need.

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Marney and Cheri
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

God Save WNC

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Godspeed to you and the people of Western North Carolina for winter.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

charese Nebeker
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

John Star
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Gray
$ 600.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

