Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $800
Dave Newman has left us way too soon.
Dave leaves behind his loving mother, Nancy, Step-father Bill, older sister Vicky, and his 10 year old son, Kyle.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make a donation to Kyle to be held by Nancy until she determines the best way to present the funds to Kyle to honor Dave's memory.
You were a loving father to your boy and my good friend RIP
Gone too soon. I miss you. I can't believe that I will not see your goofy smile again. RIP Dave and know that you are loved.
I’m very sorry for your loss. Please take care and know Dave is a special man who holds a place in all our hearts
