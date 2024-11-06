Campaign Image

Dave Newman has left us way too soon. 

Dave leaves behind his loving mother,  Nancy, Step-father Bill, older sister Vicky,  and his 10 year old son, Kyle. 

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make a donation to Kyle to be held by Nancy until she determines the best way to present the funds to Kyle to honor Dave's memory. 

007
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

You were a loving father to your boy and my good friend RIP

Chris Schooling
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Carrie Harris
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Gone too soon. I miss you. I can't believe that I will not see your goofy smile again. RIP Dave and know that you are loved.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

I’m very sorry for your loss. Please take care and know Dave is a special man who holds a place in all our hearts

