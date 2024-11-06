Mission Trip to Guatemala

In March of 2025, I will join a group of 14 students from my school to go to Guatemala. While in Guatemala I will be building beds and stoves for people who don't have access to basic living needs, and at the same time I will be sharing the gospel with everyone we will be serving in Guatemala. Alongside building basic living needs we will be interacting with the children of Guatemala playing games telling Bible stories and showing them the love of Jesus. With your support, I will be able to have the supplies necessary to make the beds and stoves in Guatemala and have a real, lasting impact on the people in Guatemala. My hope this trip is to live out the words of 1 John 3:18 which says, "Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth". Please prayerfully consider supporting this mission.