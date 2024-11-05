Campaign Image

Supporting the Taylor family

Raised:

 GBP £1,829

Campaign created by Richard Groves

Campaign funds will be received by Richard Groves

Supporting the Taylor family

Giving for Lexie

The Taylor family tragically lost their beautiful 15 year old daughter Lexie, when in September sadly, she took her own life.

The enormity of something like this is beyond comprehension, beyond words.

Rob, Lexie’s Dad, is a British Airways pilot who is currently unable to work. We were hoping to be able to give Rob, Nicole, and their son Jake, some financial support. 

Any donation however small would be gratefully received.

Recent Donations
Show:
Suzanne
£ 30.00 GBP
1 month ago

I cannot imagine your pain. Your family is in my prayers of comfort and strength for the difficult days ahead. X

Anonymous Giver
£ 50.00 GBP
1 month ago

So sad. Money will never make up for your liss

Anonymous Giver
£ 30.00 GBP
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 50.00 GBP
1 month ago

No words -

Anonymous Giver
£ 20.00 GBP
1 month ago

Every parents worst nightmare, I'm so dreadfully sorry for what you and your family are going through. Thoughts and prayers with you all, may she rest in peace. X

Anonymous Giver
£ 50.00 GBP
2 months ago

Daniel Jaffe
£ 25.00 GBP
2 months ago

Deepest condolences to your family at this terrible time. My thoughts are with you all.

Anonymous Giver
£ 30.00 GBP
2 months ago

David Conway
£ 100.00 GBP
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 4.00 GBP
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 50.00 GBP
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 50.00 GBP
2 months ago

Thinking of you and your family during this incredibly difficult time.

Richard M
£ 30.00 GBP
2 months ago

Utterly horrific. I am so sorry. We are currently dealing with a knife-edge scenario in our family. Heartfelt thoughts with your immeasurable loss.

Anonymous Giver
£ 50.00 GBP
2 months ago

Deepest condolences.

Anonymous Giver
£ 50.00 GBP
2 months ago

❤️

Anonymous Giver
£ 50.00 GBP
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 100.00 GBP
2 months ago

Tasha
£ 50.00 GBP
2 months ago

I can’t even begin to imagine the pain you are all going through. Deepest condolences and we are all thinking of you and your family.

James Hill
£ 30.00 GBP
2 months ago

I’m so sorry for you all. My deepest sympathies.

Anonymous Giver
£ 50.00 GBP
2 months ago

Rob, we are so sorry to hear of your tragic loss. There are no words that can do justice to your unimaginable pain, but our thoughts are with you and your loved ones.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo