Supporting the Taylor family

Giving for Lexie

The Taylor family tragically lost their beautiful 15 year old daughter Lexie, when in September sadly, she took her own life.



The enormity of something like this is beyond comprehension, beyond words.



Rob, Lexie’s Dad, is a British Airways pilot who is currently unable to work. We were hoping to be able to give Rob, Nicole, and their son Jake, some financial support.

Any donation however small would be gratefully received.