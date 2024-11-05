Supporting the Taylor family

Raised:
GBP £1,829
Campaign funds will be received by Richard Groves
Giving for Lexie
The Taylor family tragically lost their beautiful 15 year old daughter Lexie, when in September sadly, she took her own life.
The enormity of something like this is beyond comprehension, beyond words.
Rob, Lexie’s Dad, is a British Airways pilot who is currently unable to work. We were hoping to be able to give Rob, Nicole, and their son Jake, some financial support.
Any donation however small would be gratefully received.
I cannot imagine your pain. Your family is in my prayers of comfort and strength for the difficult days ahead. X
So sad. Money will never make up for your liss
No words -
Every parents worst nightmare, I'm so dreadfully sorry for what you and your family are going through. Thoughts and prayers with you all, may she rest in peace. X
Deepest condolences to your family at this terrible time. My thoughts are with you all.
Thinking of you and your family during this incredibly difficult time.
Utterly horrific. I am so sorry. We are currently dealing with a knife-edge scenario in our family. Heartfelt thoughts with your immeasurable loss.
Deepest condolences.
❤️
I can’t even begin to imagine the pain you are all going through. Deepest condolences and we are all thinking of you and your family.
I’m so sorry for you all. My deepest sympathies.
Rob, we are so sorry to hear of your tragic loss. There are no words that can do justice to your unimaginable pain, but our thoughts are with you and your loved ones.
