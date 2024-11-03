Legal support for Caleb

I just want to thank everyone first and foremost for the love and support you have shown. We are reaching out with urgency and gratitude to ask for your help for Caleb. As he faces this challenging time, we are rallying together to support him.

Caleb is known to many of us for his kind heart, compassion, and respect for others. Now he needs our collective support. We are seeking donations to help cover the costs for a skilled lawyer to defend him. Your contribution, big or small will make a significant difference during this difficult time for him and his family. We believe the truth will prevail. Caleb and many witnesses have a very different version of the events that took place.

We want to raise funds for Caleb's defense and ensure he receives fair representation. Any donation helps. Your kindness will bring hope and comfort to Caleb. Thank you again for your support.