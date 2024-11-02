Campaign Image

Help Bring Stephen Home

Goal:

 USD $14,000

Raised:

 USD $535

Campaign created by Kira Rosegren

Campaign funds will be received by Kira Rosegren

Help Bring Stephen Home

For nearly three years my brother Stephen has been wrongfully imprisoned and denied justice. We have found a lawyer who believes she can help, but now we need the funds. Please consider donating to help bring my brother home where he belongs. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

Emma Janisch
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Lisa
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for him to come home!

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo