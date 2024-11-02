Help Bring Stephen Home

Goal:
USD $14,000
Raised:
USD $535
Campaign funds will be received by Kira Rosegren
For nearly three years my brother Stephen has been wrongfully imprisoned and denied justice. We have found a lawyer who believes she can help, but now we need the funds. Please consider donating to help bring my brother home where he belongs.
Praying for him to come home!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.