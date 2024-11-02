Ebrima and family here by asking for help with any

Goal:
GMD 50,000
Raised:
GMD 2,750
Hello greetings to you all I’m ebrima from west Africa the Gambia I’m here by asking out support to me and my family we are here asking out for help with anything little will be appreciated to help us here against hunger life it’s really been so sad for us but god have reason for everything we keep that with faith we are here to ask anyone a support from anyone please share heart with us in this stuation thank you all we will be patiently waiting for your kind support 🙏
I hope your life and luck improves my friend!
