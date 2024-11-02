Help rebuild Jake and Olivia Slack

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $14,480
Campaign funds will be received by Jake Slack
My heart breaks for the newly married Jake and Olivia Slack. They lost everything at 11am on November 2, 2024 from a fire. Jake and Olivia got married last week and unfortunately are off to a devastating start. Anything they received from the wedding is gone, they only have the clothes on their back. Jake is a former US Marine and Firefighter, he gives effortlessly and unconditionally. Please help rebuild Jake and Olivia’s future together. Anything is greatly appreciated.
May God bring hope to your life and restore all you have lost
Thank you for your service! You are in our prayers.
I'm so sorry to learn this - I hope they rebuild soon!
If anyone can persevere - it is you
Love you guys!!! -Justin & Ally
So sorry sending love and prayers
