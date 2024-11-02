Help rebuild Jake and Olivia Slack

My heart breaks for the newly married Jake and Olivia Slack. They lost everything at 11am on November 2, 2024 from a fire. Jake and Olivia got married last week and unfortunately are off to a devastating start. Anything they received from the wedding is gone, they only have the clothes on their back. Jake is a former US Marine and Firefighter, he gives effortlessly and unconditionally. Please help rebuild Jake and Olivia’s future together. Anything is greatly appreciated.