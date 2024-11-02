Campaign Image

Help rebuild Jake and Olivia Slack

Goal:

 USD $30,000

Raised:

 USD $14,480

Campaign created by Danielle Caban

Campaign funds will be received by Jake Slack

Help rebuild Jake and Olivia Slack


My heart breaks for the newly married Jake and Olivia Slack. They lost everything at 11am on November 2, 2024 from a fire. Jake and Olivia got married last week and unfortunately are off to a devastating start. Anything they received from the wedding is gone, they only have the clothes on their back. Jake is a former US Marine and Firefighter, he gives effortlessly and unconditionally. Please help rebuild Jake and Olivia’s future together. Anything is greatly appreciated.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

May God bring hope to your life and restore all you have lost

Cindy - Mather
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for your service! You are in our prayers.

Giustine Altschuler
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

I'm so sorry to learn this - I hope they rebuild soon!

Allie Sheehan
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Lori Carty
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Wendy M
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Nicole B
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Bobby
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

If anyone can persevere - it is you

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Love you guys!!! -Justin & Ally

Tommy
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Allie McNulty
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Kelly Walles
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Charles and Catherine Tay
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

So sorry sending love and prayers

Matthew Leiser
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Robert Lane
$ 75.00 USD
2 months ago

Jana Pantaleev
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Nicole Felix
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Pat Gutman
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo